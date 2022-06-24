Roe v Wade is overturned. What does that mean for abortions in Connecticut?

Abortion rights in Connecticut have been codified into state statute for more than 30 years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to end constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place for nearly 50 years is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. But what does it mean for Connecticut?

Abortion rights in Connecticut have been codified into state statute for more than 30 years. In 1990, lawmakers passed a law giving women the legal right to abortion. Having passed with strong bipartisan support, it was lauded at the time for being a rare compromise between abortion rights advocates and opponents.

It affirmed a woman’s unqualified right to an abortion “prior to viability of the fetus,” as well as late-term abortions “necessary to preserve the life and health of the pregnant woman.”

It also repealed state laws predating Roe v. Wade that had made it a felony to have an abortion or to perform one and required that patients under 16 receive counseling about their options.

Earlier this year, Connecticut passed House Bill 5414, a pro-abortion bill that allows not only doctors, but nurses, midwives, and physician assistants to administer medical abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The law also protects people seeking and assisting with abortions from being sued or sent back to where abortion is illegal to face criminal charges.

“I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement after Friday’s SCOUTS ruling. “As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, has vowed to challenge any attempt to nullify Connecticut’s abortion rights law.

“Let’s not mince words. They will come for us,” Tong warned abortion rights supporters during a recent news conference. “We will fight that effort tooth-and-nail. Any court, any place, Connecticut will be there and will fight.”

The state is already involved in major abortion cases across the country. And while Connecticut is surrounded by mostly pro-abortion states, it’s still bracing for out-of-state patients seeking abortions if Roe is overturned.

Connecticut’s new law protecting abortion providers from other states’ bans takes effect on July 1. There’s a discussion of possibly amending the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to abortion, making it more difficult to overturn, but that would be a multi-year process.

