Sailfest canceled for this summer

Move made in consideration of COVID-19

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Officials announced Wednesday the cancellation of this summer's Sailfest in the Thames River in New London.

" After careful consideration of all available information about the impact of the coronavirus and COVID-19 on large public gatherings, Sailfest and the signature fireworks show that accompanies it each year have been canceled for the summer of 2020. The decision was made in coordination with the City of New London, Downtown New London Association, City of Groton, and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which has put on the annual fireworks display as a crowd-pleasing feature during Sailfest weekend since 1993, said organizers in a statement.

“Sailfest is one of the most beloved annual summer traditions in the state. We’re all very disappointed, but the City of New London, Downtown New London Association, City of Groton and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation collectively understands the need to be extra cautious for the sake of our communities and visitors,” Mayor Michael Passero said. “Sailfest is an event we look forward to each year. But with health and safety concerns remaining paramount, there is no way to mitigate the risks of crowds gathering for Sailfest at City Pier, along Waterfront Park and throughout downtown New London.”

The event would have been held July 10 - 12.