HARTFORD, Conn — Back-to-school shopping and snagging those elusive deals just got easier. Connecticut’s annual Sales Tax Free Week begins Sunday, Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 21.

This one-week sales tax holiday means retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax.

The exemption applies to each eligible item, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

The tax holiday was included as part of the biennial state budget that Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law this summer.

“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season, while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Lamont said. “I also encourage everyone taking advantage of this tax-free holiday to consider shopping at some of our locally-owned retailers and support Connecticut’s small business community.”

Many retailers in the state will offer even more clothing and footwear discounts next week, resulting in even more savings.

"Sales Tax Free Week is a great time for Connecticut families to get their back to school shopping done and save money at the same time. I encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage and to shop locally at the many great small businesses we have in our state,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

State officials remind shoppers to stay safe while seeking sales, as the ongoing health crisis can affect them.

Specific information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, can be found by visiting the Department of Revenue Services website here.

