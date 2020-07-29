Police find two missing victims from Waterbury reservoir

Police say they responded to East Mountain Reservoir on calls of two people falling below the surface of the water.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for two people who went missing Tuesday evening at East Mountain Reservoir.

The Waterbury Fire Department, police, and EMS all responded to the reservoir on calls of two people fell of "some type of air mattresses" and may have disappeared below the surface of the water.

Connecticut State Police were also on the scene helping to try and find the people.

Around 8:30 pm, police said they found both victims and got them out of the water. Both people have were taken to Saint Mary's Hospital. It is not known the medical condition of the two people at this time.