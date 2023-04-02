x
1 dead, road closure after officer-involved crash in Vernon

According to police, the officer was in emergency mode when he was driving.
Credit: FOX61

VERNON, Connecticut — Vernon police are investigating after a woman died in a crash involving a police cruiser.

Police said the officer was traveling between the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Bolton Road. 

There were three people in the Nissan Centra that were involved in the crash. Two were in their thirties and the third was a child. 

The woman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The officer reported having some injuries but is ok. 

The road is closed as police investigate. 

Additional information is not known. Check back for updates. 

