Middletown police investigate two pharmacy robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred 20 minutes apart at CVS and Walgreens.

On Saturday, at around 6:55 p.m., police were called to Walgreens Pharmacy at 633 Washington Street for the report of larceny. 20 minutes later, additional officers were called to CVS Pharmacy on 675 Washington Street, for the report of a strong arm robbery.

According to police, when officers arrived, they learned that a suspect was seen filling a bag with "miscellaneous items." An employee of CVS witnessed the suspect’s actions and confronted him. The suspect tried to exit the store and told the employee he would stab her. The employee attempted to take photos of the suspect with her cell phone when the suspect lunged at her. The employee fell to the ground and the suspect fled the store on foot traveling westbound.

Police said the CT State Police provided a K9 for tracking but no suspects were located. The employee at CVS was not injured and no weapons were presented during this incident.

According to police, it is believed that the suspect from Walgreens was the same suspect from CVS Pharmacy. The suspect from Walgreens was seen entering a dark-colored BMW SUV but no vehicles were seen during the CVS incident.

Both suspects were described as a tall, thin Hispanic or light-skinned black male wearing white shoes, blue ripped jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing, a black surgical mask and a blue hat. The suspect at CVS was also said to be wearing gold glasses, police said.

Both cases are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information on the larceny or robbery is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

