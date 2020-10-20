Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old suffering from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes

Her phone was pinged in the area near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 84-year-old woman on October 19.

Police say Teresa Zangrilli has been missing since the afternoon of October 18. She is said to suffer from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

Zangrilli was last seen near the Marhsall's sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main Street. Police said her phone was pinged later Sunday evening near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue.

Zangrilli was last seen wearing a pink fleece top and a beige v-neck underneath. She was also wearing brown shoes and pants.

On October 20, Bridgeport Police tweeted that Connecticut State Police are helping them with the search. They added people may see helicopters and search parties in Frenchtown Road/Old Town Road (North End) area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.