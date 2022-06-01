State office buildings in Connecticut closed Friday due to anticipated snowstorm

All level 2 employees are asked to work remotely if they can do so.

HARTFORD, Conn. — All of Connecticut's executive branch office buildings will be closed Friday due to the morning snowstorm forecast to hit the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday evening.

“This appears to be a significant winter storm that is about to impact our state, with snowfall anticipated to reach rates of more than one inch per hour causing whiteout conditions and happening right at the height of the morning rush hour,” Lamont said.

All level 2 employees are asked to work remotely if they can do so. Level 2 employees who have jobs that cannot be done remotely should not report to work in person.

"I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Friday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that DOT crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe,” Lamont added.

The western and central parts of Connecticut are expected to get 3''-5'' of snow Friday morning, while the eastern side of the state is expected to get 5''-8''.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.