What to do to stay safe amid the Canadian wildfire smoke

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the Northeast is impacted by poor air quality, hazy skies, and reduced visibility due to the Canadian wildfires bringing a significant amount of smoke to Connecticut, EPA and state forecasters predict that the smoke will linger in New England for several days.

Medical experts are urging people to proceed with caution as the air quality is predicted to affect various groups of people, such as children, older adults, people with lung diseases like asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Exposure to fine particle pollution can affect your lungs and heart, further causing breathing problems and asthma.

When smoke is significant in the area, experts recommend that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner. People should also stay inside and abstain from strenuous outdoor activity.

According to the American Lung Association, there are five tips for avoiding lung irritation and health complications:

People should stay indoors and avoid breathing smoke and ashes as well as other pollution. Keep doors, windows, and fireplace dampers shut, protecting the air in your home with clean air circulating through air conditioners or recirculation settings. Breathing can become more difficult with higher levels of smoke in some areas, so be sure to keep an eye out on your symptoms. Be sure to take extra precautions with children and teens as their lungs are still developing and they breathe in more air. If help is needed, you can ask for help at the American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA.

Head to the EPA New England’s AQI Air Quality Index for current air quality conditions and forecasts across New England.

