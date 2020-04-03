Suspect in Manchester court officer hit and run charged

Was captured Tuesday in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The man suspected of hitting two judicial marshals Monday, seriously injuring one of them, was charged Wednesday.

Jose Lopez,42, of Springfield Mass. was charged with Assault in first and second degree, assault on public safety personnel, evading responsibility, and operating with a suspended license. He was held on $1.5 million bail.

Lopez was arrested in Chicopee, Mass. Tuesday morning. Police believe he was responsible for hitting and injuring two judicial marshals out side Manchester Superior Court with his car when he was leaving the court after finding out he had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.