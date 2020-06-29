Windsor Locks Police name suspect in murder of teen

Daniel Phillip Baez is wanted on a murder charge

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspect who they said killed a teen in a park last week.

Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford will be charged with murder, possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm,and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond has been set oat $1 million.

Baez, who is also known as Daniel Knight, is known to carry and use a firearm. Police said the pistol that was used in the murder was not recovered.

Elijah Ortega, 16, was killed in Pesci Park, last week. The are was closed off with police tape Wednesday night after Ortega was rushed to the hospital from the shooting. Police said the shooting happened with a large crowd with up to 25 people. They are looking into whether this was shooting with a motive or a random act.

"This is a tight community and they are not used to this type of carnage that happens up here, however, to keep our community safe, we need involvement in a partnership between us and them," said Lt. Paul Cherniak of the Windsor Locks Police Department.

Ortega's basketball teammates and coach were also there in support as they wore shirts with his picture.

Those that knew Ortega like family said he was your average teenager.

"He was silly, I don’t know like a normal 16-year old I’d say," added Davis.

His death was used as an example to put a stop to youth violence.