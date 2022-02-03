Three-vehicle crash in Westport leaves two hospitalized

The extent of their injuries is unknown but firefighters were needed to remove one of the victims from their vehicle.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A three-vehicle crash in Westport has left two people hospitalized, officials said Thursday.

At 7:00 a.m. this morning, Westport Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash reported on Post Road West.

Officials said they saw major damage to two of the vehicles involved and required them to remove one of the victims by extrication. Extrication is when firefighters use hydraulic tools to pry open the passenger from their seat in the vehicle.

That patient was immediately taken by Emergency Medical Services to Norwalk hospital.

The street was shut down for about an hour to allow vehicles to come in and out and help with the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation as the cause is unknown, officials said.

The Westport Fire Department urges everyone to make sure to use a seatbelt when they drive.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

