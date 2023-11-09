Coventry bus drivers on strike for second week after rejecting M&J offer

The drivers said the proposed new contract was well below what they asked for by way of pay and additional health and retirement benefits.

COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry bus drivers are on strike again Monday morning, starting the second week of being on the picket line after they turned down a deal from the M&J Bus Company over the weekend.



Parents must also find ways to get their kids to and from school for the second week.



On Sunday night, the Coventry bus drivers who are part of the Teamsters 671 Local Union rejected a new contract offer by the M&J Bus Company, saying it was well below what they were asking for.



At the meeting, union representatives said M&J presented a “final, best, and last offer” to the bus drivers. The drivers unanimously voted against that offer. The drivers said the proposed new contract was well below what they asked for by way of pay and additional health and retirement benefits.

Teamsters 671 Principal Officer Anthony Lepore released a statement regarding the presented contract.

The Union and Company continued negotiations over the weekend with the Company presenting a 'last, best and final offer.' The offer will be presented tonight to the membership. Unfortunately, the offer falls below area standards that have been created for bus drivers within the jurisdiction of Teamsters Local 671 and New England, therefore the Union will not recommend passage of this offer."



This Local will not allow any employer in this industry to not live up to the standards that have been created.



I have reinforced this message to M&J management repeatedly. It will be their choice not to do business within the jurisdiction of this Local.

Those still standing their ground on the picket line say they are waiting to see if negotiations will continue on Monday to come up with a new offer.



Coventry district leaders say they are trying to find alternate means of transportation by hiring other companies, but nothing has worked so far.

In a statement by Coventry Superintendent David Petrone, he addressed trying to find new means of transportation.

We have contacted several other companies. Some are not interested at all, and for the one that was, they stated that executing a transfer of services could take a significant amount of time. Regardless, the district is actively exploring other possibilities to provide transportation for our students.



FOX61 has reached out to M&J for a comment on the latest updates and has asked if negotiations will continue but at this time have yet to receive a reply.

