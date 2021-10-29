After scary 2020, Waterbury and Hartford trick-or-treaters gear up for Halloween 2021

Experts say to travel in smaller groups and remember that Halloween events outside are still safer than indoors

WATERBURY, Conn — COVID-19 may seem like a horror movie monster that won’t go away, but this year, that monster won’t keep kids on the couch.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford put on a Halloween Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot on Woodland Street late Friday afternoon. Lots of kids came in costume.

”I’m much more optimistic this year,” said Lance Gaston of Waterbury.

In 2020, people were sliding candy down chutes. There were virtual haunting events and even pumpkins could be spotted with masks on them.



“These kids are practicing for the big weekend,” said Rachel Kaponis, a teacher at the State Street School in Waterbury as she escorted some kids to the Mardi Gras Haunt event outside the public library.

Halloween 2021 puts us in a much different place. Now, we have vaccines.

“This year, many more people in our city are vaccinated. Great opportunities for kids to get out and get some fresh air and exercise,” said Aisling McGuckin, the Director of the Waterbury Health Department.

So, bring on the kids, costumes and candy.

Friday’s fright fest in Waterbury had the kids on an early sugar high.

“I just love trick-or-treating all around and going to different houses and getting lots of candy,” said one trick or treater.

Parent Negin Khajeh told FOX61 she is excited for her first Halloween with the kids ever. Her family just immigrated from Iran and she is still learning a lot about the holiday.

“We can’t keep our children in the house forever,” said Khajeh. “They need to socialize and to see other people and communicate with them.”

But even though we have a vaccine for adults and older kids, a vaccine for the little ones is still about a week away, so COVID safety begins with the adults. Health experts recommend that you get vaccinated if you plan on interacting with the little ones to make sure you are handing out candy instead of COVID.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN WEEKEND! Landen made his second appearance on TV in just six months to send an important message. He's a natural.🎃 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/gFKaWORckd — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 29, 2021

Some other advice from the experts includes traveling in smaller groups and remembering that Halloween events outside are still safer than indoors. So instead of a haunted house, maybe make it a haunted corn maze or enchanted forest.

Lucky enough to run into Cyril the Sourcerer today at the Waterbury trick or treat event on the library lawn. A little Hallows Eve magic...🪄 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7af0HlA4JW — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 29, 2021

