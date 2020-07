The shooting occurred Friday night near the intersection of Ashley Street and May Street. Both victims are now stable, after one was still critical Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured late Friday night.

According to HPD officials, the shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley Street and May Street.

Two men sustained injuries and are being treated at St. Francis Hospital.

Lt. Cicero confirmed to FOX61 that both victims are now stable, after one was still in critical condition earlier Saturday morning.

