UHart releases reopening plan for fall

HARTFORD, Conn — The University of Hartford announced Saturday they will be reopening its campus this fall and released the safety measures put in place to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

In a letter sent out to the university community, UHart President Greg Woodward provided an update on the fall 2020 scenario planning.

The announcement comes a say after the Connecticut state colleges and universities board announced their plans to reopen campuses in a few months.

According to Woodward, the summer months will allow the university necessary time to develop robust and specific plans for creating a blended approach to learning in multiple formats.

"UHart is well-positioned to meet health requirements and to implement best safety practices for our community due to our small class sizes; personalized support; and the variety of classroom, residential, and dining facilities across our 350-acre campus," he wrote.

Woodward says the administration is "innovating every part of the UHart experience."

From academics to on-campus living, officials are working to provide the best and safest possible options for students, faculty and staff.

Details regarding health screening and housing changes are forthcoming, according to President Woodward. However, students have been notified of the updates made so far to UHart's academic calendar for the fall 2020 semester.

They are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 15–Sunday, Aug. 23: The University will offer an early drop-off period during the week leading up to the start of the semester for residential students who can easily travel to campus.

The University will offer an early drop-off period during the week leading up to the start of the semester for residential students who can easily travel to campus. Monday, Aug. 24–Wednesday, Aug. 26: Students begin living in residence halls, with arrivals scheduled on a staggered basis.

Students begin living in residence halls, with arrivals scheduled on a staggered basis. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Instruction begins for all students. Online instruction may be utilized during the first week to allow for move-in and the administration of state-required COVID testing of all students upon their return.

Instruction begins for all students. Online instruction may be utilized during the first week to allow for move-in and the administration of state-required COVID testing of all students upon their return. Monday, Sept. 7: Classes will be held on Labor Day.

Classes will be held on Labor Day. Tuesday, Nov. 24: On-campus classes conclude at the end of the day. Students depart for Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus until Jan. 17, after winter break.

On-campus classes conclude at the end of the day. Students depart for Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus until Jan. 17, after winter break. Monday, Nov. 30–Tuesday, Dec. 15: Fall classes, review sessions, office hours, reading days, and final exams will be completed remotely.

Fall classes, review sessions, office hours, reading days, and final exams will be completed remotely. Winterterm and Spring 2021: Winterterm will be fully online this winter, and will begin on Saturday, Dec. 26, and end on Friday, Jan. 15. The spring 2021 semester will begin as planned on Wednesday, Jan. 20, with residence halls reopening on Sunday, Jan. 17.

UHart says it is working together to act in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our entire campus community, while delivering an excellent and student-centered educational experience.