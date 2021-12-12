Unoccupied car rolls down hill, lands on Main Street: Watertown police

Police issued an infraction to the vehicle owner for failing to set the parking brake.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown police released a video of a car rolling down a hill and falling onto Main Street Saturday morning.

Police said at around 11 a.m., an unoccupied vehicle parked on Academy Hill rolled down the hill and jumped a curb. It stayed in the air for about a second as it fell 20 feet. The nose of the car hit the pavement of Main Street at Echo Lane Road and it rolled forward to land upright on its tires.

Damage could be seen on the front of the car as it came to a complete stop on part of the sidewalk. There were no passing cars on the road at the time of the incident. There were no injuries, according to police.

Police said officers issued an infraction to the car owner for failing to set the parking brake.

