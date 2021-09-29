Unvaccinated health care workers at Yale New Haven Health set to be terminated

Yale New Haven Health will send out verbal warnings to unvaccinated employees this week.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale New Haven Health expects to dismiss more than 100 employees who have failed to meet the health care system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Dr. Thomas Balcezak, the system’s chief clinical officer, says about 400 of the Yale New Haven Health’s 30,0000 workers have not received a shot or an exemption in advance of Friday’s deadline.

Balcezak said Yale New Haven Health will send out verbal warnings to unvaccinated employees this week, which could be escalated to written warnings next week and termination by Oct. 18.

He says the system expects to part ways with at least 100 workers, mostly in environmental services, food services or the system's financial department.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.