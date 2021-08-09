Man found shot inside vehicle in Waterbury, later dies: police

Police said a man was found shot multiple times in a vehicle that was in a driveway.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man is dead after he was shot late Friday night in Waterbury, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to an area of South View Street on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene they found the 39-year-old man inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

