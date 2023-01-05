Victim in Watertown crash identified

Police are investigating a link between this crash and another on Sunday.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Police have identified the victim who was found dead near a crashed car Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Franson Road and Plungis Road around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning for a report of a deceased man, Watertown Deputy Chief Renee Dominguez said in a release.

Police identified the victim as Gregory Reed Jr, 35, of Waterbury.

Franson Road between Plungis Road and Linkfield Road is currently closed amid the investigation.

The man's cause of death has been released.

Detectives are currently investigating a link between a one car crash that happened Sunday around 7 p.m. in the same area. The accident was reported by a passerby and the vehicle was unoccupied when police arrived. No one was found nearby

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

