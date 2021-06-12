Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven placed on lockdown

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A high school in New Haven was placed on lockdown on Monday morning after reports of a gun on campus, officials confirmed.
Wilbur Cross High School was placed into lockdown around 9 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. Police said they are thoroughly checking the school.
Eli Whitney Technical High School was also doing early dismissal due to a threat. School officials told FOX61 that "things are under control."
The principal has told parents gathered outside that students will be released for the day on a classroom by classroom basis.
Additional information was not immediately available.
The lockdown comes after Hamden High School canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after receiving a second threat targeting the school. School officials canceled classes on Friday after receiving a threat on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
---
