Connecticut fire crews sent to help battle wildfires in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews from Connecticut are heading west to help other responders battle wildfires.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said 13 members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew (CIFC) will be part of a 20-person group from the northeast, heading to Minnesota.

DEEP said that during their 16-18 day deployment, the crews will help with the initial attack of the fire, relieve other crews, and pre-position to get ahead of any potential fires in Minnesota.

About 18% of Minnesota is facing extreme drought conditions with 72% facing severe drought, KARE reports. DEEP said the state has also faced multiple wind events and numerous fire flare-ups in Superior National Forest.

Ongoing wildfires in Canada are also nearing the Minnesota border, DEEP said.

#NationalFireNews: 82 large fires have burned 1,694,927 acres 13 states. New large fires were reported in Idaho, Alaska and Minnesota. 21,544 wildland firefighters and 28 Type 1 and Type 2 incident management teams are assigned to incidents across the U.S. #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/9Lu0K2XU2B — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) July 29, 2021

Previously deployed crews in Minnesota have dealt with hot, dry conditions while providing initial attack capabilities, patrolling high fire risk areas, doing storm clean-up, and conducting fuel reduction work in the National Forest.

The crew of 13 represents the latest sent from Connecticut to help battle wildfires this season. So far this year, 33 people have been sent to help fight the flames in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, as of today there are 66 uncontained large fires in several western states being managed under a full suppression strategy.

The fires encompass more than 1.7 million acres cumulatively, with 21,544 personnel deployed to combat them.

