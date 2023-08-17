Motocross mentor arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor in Plainfield

Hunter Calle, 23, of Canterbury was accused of sexually assaulting a minor three years ago when he participated as a mentor in a kid’s series racing program.

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut — A former mentor for kids in a Plainfield program was arrested on Thursday and is accused of sexual assault.

Plainfield police said officers at 2:07 p.m. arrested Hunter Calle, 23, of Canterbury. Calle was taken into custody at the Plainfield Police Department. Once in custody, Calle was charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury Involving Sexual Contact with a Minor.

Calle’s charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The initial complaint was filed on June 21, reporting that Calle had sexually assaulted a minor approximately three years prior.

The sexual assault was reported to have taken place at the Central Cycle Club which is a non-profit competition motocross club located on South Cady Lane in the Central Village section of Plainfield. During this time period, Calle was participating as a mentor in a kid’s series racing program put on by the Central Cycle Club.

Calle is currently being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $25,000 bond pending his arraignment on August 18.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.