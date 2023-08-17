Cars struck by falling bricks off of Manchester condo building

Bricks fell from the side of one of the East Meadow condo buildings located on Thompson Avenue. The bricks landed on top of two cars parked in the parking l

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Crews are cleaning up after a condo building in Manchester partially collapsed on Wednesday, officials said.

Bricks fell from the side of one of the East Meadow condo buildings located on Thompson Avenue. The bricks landed on top of two cars parked in the parking lot.

Police were called to the scene Wednesday evening after the bricks fell and residents were evacuated but later let back inside.

A similar incident involving falling bricks from the building also happened in 2019.

This is a developing story.

