Quaddick State Park in Thompson to be closed for emergency repairs

The boat launch area of the park will remain open for boat launching only.

THOMPSON, Conn. — Quaddick State Park in will be temporarily closed on Sunday for facilities repair.

A spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the closure was related to due to bathhouse facilities being closed for an emergency plumbing repair.

The DEEP said visitors should plan to visit a different location such as Hopeville Pond State Park, Rocky Neck State Park, or Hammonasset Beach State Park which also offer swimming. DEEP anticipates reopening the park in a few days.

As of Friday, there were no other swimming areas closed in any state parks throughout the state according to DEEP. Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health (DPH) Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria to determine the possibility of contamination.

