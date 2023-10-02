Wendy's manager arrested for yelling racial slurs at high school basketball team: Police

Student-athletes and coaches of the Woodstock Academy Basketball team from Woodstock told police the manager refused to serve them and used racial slurs.

PLAINFIELD, Conn — A Canterbury man is out of a job and facing charges after allegedly using racial slurs and refusing to serve members of a high school basketball team at a Plainfield Wendy's on Thursday evening.

Plainfield police were called to the Wendy's on 2 Pratt Road around 10 p.m. on a report of an argument over refusing to serve some customers.

Student-athletes and coaches of the Woodstock Academy Basketball team from Woodstock told police the manager refused to serve them and used racial slurs.

The students and coaches were returning from an away game and stopped by for a meal when this happened, according to a statement from officials at Woodstock Academy.

When the coaches asked why service was being refused, the manager allegedly "verbally assaulted" the coaches with expletives and racial slurs, according to the school.

The manager, identified as Brett White, 22, admitted to police of using racial slurs and was placed under arrest, police said.

White was charged with breach of peace and was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

“While I am angry and devastated over this incident, I could not be more proud of our coaches and student-athletes. These coaches are building fine young men who are going to change the world,” said Woodstock Academy's Head of School Chris Sandford. “This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

The coaches and student-athletes held a meeting Friday morning to discuss the incident, and counseling and support services were made available to the students, the school said.

“It was never about us,” said Assistant Coach Denzel Washington. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”

The owners of the Plainfield Wendy's told FOX61 that White no longer works for the company.

"Inspired by Opportunity has zero tolerance for racial harassment or discrimination," a spokesperson for the franchised Wendy's location said. "We condemn this manager’s conduct as completely inconsistent with our values and have taken prompt and immediate action. The manager is no longer employed with the Company. We are committed to working with our teammates to ensure that our restaurants continue to be welcoming to all who visit."

