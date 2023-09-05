x
Windham

Manchester man charged after threatening person with 'AK-47 style rifle': Police

Police said the man was a felon out on probation when the incident happened.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — A Manchester man on probation is facing several charges after he threatened a person in Willimantic with an assault rifle, police said. 

Willimantic officers were called to a home Saturday after getting a report that someone had threatened a neighbor with an "AK-47-style rifle," police said. 

Responding officers found 38-year-old Leslie Jones trying to leave the scene in a car when they arrived. Police said Jones tried to resist arrest at the scene and was apprehended with the help of a police K9. 

According to investigators, Jones had threatened a neighbor by pushing the barrel of the rifle under the door of her apartment and had tried to break in before attempting to drive away as officers pulled up. Police did not report any injuries.

Officers seized the AK-47-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine that had 30 bullets in it from the scene. 

Jones is a felon and was on probation at the time of the incident, police said. He was held on a $500,000 bond and charged with interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and illegal possession of an assault weapon. 

Jones is expected to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

