Bridgeport shooting, stabbing under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting in Bridgeport that officers believe are connected.

Police were alerted to ShotSpotter activation on the 1300 block of Stratford Ave. around 10:35 p.m. Friday, and a 911 call came in reporting a person shot in the same area.

Arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the right forearm, which police said was not a life-threatening injury.

While police were taking the victim to Bridgeport Hospital, staff at the hospital told police that a stabbing victim entered their emergency room. The condition of the stabbing victim is not known at this time.

Police found a bloody knife in the gunshot victim's vehicle, leading officers to believe that the two victims were connected.

This investigation is ongoing.

