Windham man charged with threatening state police

Police said that the man had called state police 74 times in 2023.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Windham man is facing charges after reportedly launching threats against state troopers.

State police said 48-year-old Louis Santo called Connecticut State Police Troop K on August 8 and threatened to shoot troopers if they came to his property.

In a transcript, part of the arrest affidavit, Santo stated that he had friends at his property who had diplomatic immunity and "if a cop comes to my house and threatens my life, they'll be shot."

State police noted that Santo has called troopers 74 times in 2023.

The threat came as Santo called Troop K to discuss a police report from an incident a few days prior where troopers were called to Santo's home following a dispute. State police said there was no evidence supporting either Santo or the other person involved's claims, and no action was taken by the police.

On August 16, a trooper began receiving emails from Santo that included violent language and photos, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that in April, Santo threatened to "bar-b-que" a K9 partner while troopers were on the scene of an unspecified incident. At the time, it was not deemed to be a violation.

Santo has been charged with threatening in the first and second degree.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

