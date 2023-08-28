x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Windham

Windham man charged with threatening state police

Police said that the man had called state police 74 times in 2023.
Credit: FOX61

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Windham man is facing charges after reportedly launching threats against state troopers. 

State police said 48-year-old Louis Santo called Connecticut State Police Troop K on August 8 and threatened to shoot troopers if they came to his property. 

In a transcript, part of the arrest affidavit, Santo stated that he had friends at his property who had diplomatic immunity and "if a cop comes to my house and threatens my life, they'll be shot."

State police noted that Santo has called troopers 74 times in 2023. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The threat came as Santo called Troop K to discuss a police report from an incident a few days prior where troopers were called to Santo's home following a dispute. State police said there was no evidence supporting either Santo or the other person involved's claims, and no action was taken by the police. 

On August 16, a trooper began receiving emails from Santo that included violent language and photos, according to the affidavit. 

The affidavit also states that in April, Santo threatened to "bar-b-que" a K9 partner while troopers were on the scene of an unspecified incident. At the time, it was not deemed to be a violation. 

Santo has been charged with threatening in the first and second degree. 

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com. 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 


More Videos

In Other News

Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Willimantic

Before You Leave, Check This Out