Windsor police charge 2 juveniles with murder in deaths of two women

Two 17-year-olds are being held on murder charges and will be arraigned in Hartford juvenile court

WINDSOR, Conn. — Police have arrested two 17-year-olds on murder charges in connection with the deaths of two women who were discovered Monday on Clover Street in Windsor.

Police identified the victims as Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Dzurenka, 55. Both lived at 70 Clover Street.

Captain Andrew Power said in a press briefing that the teens were held in Bridgeport and are expected to be arraigned in Hartford.

Each of the male suspects have been charged with the following:

Murder (2 counts)

Assault 1st Degree

Criminal Liability for Acts of Another

Additionally, one of the juveniles was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder

According to police, a call came in at 5:42 a.m. on Monday. The call was originally a medical call. Three people were found at the home. Two women were dead and one person was critically injured.

The names of the juveniles who were charged have not been released due to their age.

Windsor Police, State Police and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Windsor Police said two women were found dead inside 70 Clover Street.

The scene is in a residential neighborhood just east of I-91 and across from an elementary school.

On Tuesday morning, police were seen carrying bags out of the home at the Clover Street scene.

There was an additional scene on ArrowBrook Road Tuesday morning, but at this time it's unknown how it's connected to the original incident.

The State’s Attorney’s office is assisting in this ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone that has information related to what may have happened on Clover Street should call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.