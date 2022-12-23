Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household

Low-income homes that use deliverable fuels to heat their homes will be eligible.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a $20 million boost on Friday when the U.S. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act that includes an additional $1 billion for the national Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“This additional federal support for our energy assistance program and the funding the state has allocated will help provide added heating assistance to households this winter season,” Lamont said. “I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months. I am grateful to Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for securing additional federal funds for this fiscal year.”

CEAP is normally funded entirely by the national program, but when federal funding fell short of the state’s projected need, lawmakers allocated $30 million of ARPA State Recovery Funding for the state program.

The extra benefit means that Connecticut’s low-income homes using deliverable fuels can now access up to $2,320 per household for their heating needs.

“The Department of Social Services is dedicated to ensuring that Connecticut families have access to state services that support their basic needs,” DSS Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “Right now, there is an urgent need to help our state residents with the high costs of fuel and we are proud to be able to deliver additional benefits to help address that need. The additional federal funding will go directly to reducing the energy cost burden of families struggling with high bills and help ensure that they can stay warm this winter.”

Connecticut residents can apply for the program online, or by contacting their local community action agency. 2-1-1 is also available for assistance.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

