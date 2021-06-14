World War II soldier from Waterbury missing since 1946 officially accounted for

A search for Bernard Sweeney between 1946 and 1950 yielded no results and he had been declared 'non-recoverable' in 1951.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 22-year-old soldier from Waterbury who fought in World War II has been positively identified after his remains were determined 'non-recoverable' for decades, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday.

The DPAA said that in December 1944, Bernard Sweeney was assigned to Company 1, 330th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division. His unit had been engaged in battle with German forces near Strass, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.

On December 16th, Sweeney was reported missing in action. His body was not recovered.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe.

The service conducted several investigations in the area between 1946 and 1950 but was unable to recover or identify any of Sweeney's remains and he was declared non-recoverable in November 1951.

However, while studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains could possibly belong to Sweeney. The remains were found in 1946, in a minefield just north of Kleinhau, Germany.

The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

The DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence to help identify the remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

Sweeney was positively identified on June 14, 2021.

Sweeney's name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery also with others still missing from World War II.

DPAA said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.