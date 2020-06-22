YMCA to announce COVID-19 summer plans

As of Sunday afternoon, hospitalizations in Connecticut continue to decline as the state's Phase 2 reopening was launched last week

HARTFORD, Conn — Summer is officially here and keeping kids and families busy and cool can be a challenge. Monday morning the YMCA is announcing its plans for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CT Alliance of YMCAs is comprised of 21 YMCAs (including 36 branches and over 193 program sites),

Harold Sparrow, President of the CT Alliance of YMCAs and President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford, will lead the conversation about opening plans for YMCA facilities, fitness centers, and day camps.

Mark Pooler, CEO of the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA, will share how Ys are preparing to ensure a safe and fun experience for campers and staff at YMCA day camps.

Denise Learned, CEO of Camp Hazen YMCA, will present the impact our CT YMCAs have collectively had in their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 149 people being treated.

A total number of 45,755 people are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 4,260 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, up nine since Saturday.