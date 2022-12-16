Report: Dark chocolate from Hershey's, Godiva may contain heavy metals

A new report suggests popular dark chocolate bars may contain high levels of cadmium and lead —heavy metals linked to health problems.

WASHINGTON — Is dark chocolate a "healthier" alternative? A Consumer Reports investigation says otherwise.

Aside from its richer and bittersweet flavor, people tend to reach for dark chocolate thanks to its suggested ties to heart health. However, Consumer Reports research suggests popular dark chocolate bars contain high levels of cadmium and lead — heavy metals linked to health issues.

In a report published Thursday, the nonprofit advocacy organization found levels of cadmium and lead in dark chocolate from popular brands like Hershey's, Trader Joe's and Godiva.

The National Confectioners Association, the industry's trade group, pushed back on the findings, saying "Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries."

All 28 brands tested by Consumer Reports scientists had heavy metals in them, according to the report. Scientists used California's standard of maximum allowable dose level for lead and cadmium as the determining factor for risk.

"We used those levels because there are no federal limits for the amount of lead and cadmium most foods can contain, and CR's scientists believe that California's levels are the most protective available," experts said in the report.

According to the report, 23 of the 28 bars tested would put an adult over the public health level for at least one heavy metal by eating just one ounce a day. Five of those 28 bars had the highest cadmium and lead levels.

Long-term exposure to heavy metals contributes to a variety of health problems, experts said in the report. However, the largest affected groups are pregnant people and children, as it can cause developmental issues and affect brain development.

The National Confectioners Association issued a statement Friday in response to the Consumer Reports investigation, citing that California's dose levels used in the study are not "food safety standards."

Citing an investigation through the California Proposition 65 settlement, the association explained that cadmium and lead levels are found in cocoa and chocolate due to the soil.

The confectioners association added that bean cleaning during processing is one possible solution to reduce cadmium and lead in chocolate products. In August, it published the results of a three-year study on ways to help reduce lead and cadmium in chocolate.

"The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements, and the levels provided to us by Consumer Reports testing are well under the limits established by our settlement," the association said in a statement. "Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible."

Consumer Reports found five of the 28 chocolate bars, including from Ghirardelli, had the lowest of heavy metals.

"That shows it's possible for companies to make products with lower amounts of heavy metals—and for consumers to find safer products that they enjoy," Tunde Akinleye, the food safety researcher who led the project, said.

Consumer Reports list of "safer choices" for dark chocolate:

Note: California's maximum allowable dose level for lead is 0.5 micrograms and 4.1mcg for cadmium.