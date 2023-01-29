Massachusetts mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught

A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired.

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.

A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said via Facebook.

The DA referred to the two people involved in the altercation as “known parties,” without providing details. The male victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside said it would reopen late Sunday morning.

