Biles owns first night of US Championships even without her new vault

While Simone Biles is basically running a systems check before the Olympics, the picture of who will join her in Tokyo is starting to clear.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Looks like the rust is gone for Simone Biles. Well, almost.

The reigning Olympic and world gymnastics champion put on a dazzling show at the U.S. Championships on Friday night, posting a score of 59.550 to make her seventh national title a practical certainty.

The 24-year-old expressed a bit of frustration after miscues on balance beam and uneven bars during the U.S. Classic two weeks ago, her first meet in more than 18 months. She certainly looked far more polished with the Olympic Trials in three weeks and the Tokyo Games less than 50 days away.

Wearing a leotard with the outline of a goat — a nod to her status as the Greatest of All Time — on her right shoulder, Biles showcased why she's in a class all her own, even on a night when she chose to keep her latest innovation under wraps.

Biles wowed in Indianapolis last month when she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double-pike vault in competition. She landed it in practice Wednesday but opted to go with a pair of vaults with lower difficulty instead. She drilled her Cheng and took a pretty sizable step after landing her Amanar but still had little trouble posting the highest score — 15.800 — of the night.

She wasn't done. Her uneven bars routine was largely mistake-free just two weeks after falling to the mat after failing to make a connection. Floor exercise — a minute-plus showcase of the soaring athleticism that's made Biles the rare gymnast with massive crossover appeal — continues to be an issue. Sort of. Biles tumbles with so much power that control is sometimes a problem. She stepped out three times during her routine.

Not that it mattered. Her 14.650 score was still nearly a half-point ahead of Leanne Wong's 14.200.

Simone Biles closes out night 1 on top of the leaderboard after a powerhouse of a performance on floor. 💥@Simone_Biles // #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/tsmDapx1KP — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 5, 2021

While Biles is basically running a systems check as she attempts to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as Olympic champion, the picture of who will join her in Tokyo is starting to clear.

Sunisa Lee, competing on a balky ankle that's forced her to walk with a noticeable limp any time she's not competing, started with a spectacular series on uneven bars — where she’s one of the best in the world — and hung in there the rest of the way. Her score of 57.35 thrust her back into the conversation, a conversation that seemed iffy after some shaky moments last month.

Jordan Chiles continued her remarkable rise. Her confidence seemingly growing with each rotation, Chiles is making a compelling case for an Olympic berth. The 20-year-old is third overall at 56.900 finished in the top four in all four events, including runner-up to Biles on vault and beam.

Jade Carey is fourth, followed by Wong, Kara Eaker and Emma Malabuyo. Kayla DiCello, coming off a steady third at Classic, came off both bars and beam and finds herself in ninth.

Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez's night ended early. The 20-year-old hyperextended her right knee while attempting her beam dismount during warmups. She gutted through her routine and appeared to be in pain after finishing. Hernandez ended up scratching on uneven bars but tweeted she is “keeping an open mind” about competing during Sunday's finals.

Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 world champion and a 2008 Olympic silver medalist, competed in three of four events. With the crowd roaring at every turn, she finished fifth on vault and sixth on beam.