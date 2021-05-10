Dramatic video as NYPD officer helps 4-year-old Times Square shooting victim

The police officer who carried a 4-year-old girl to safety says the child barely cried on the way to the hospital after being hit shot in Times Square.

Officer Alyssa Vogel tells the New York Post that the child only cried when a tourniquet was placed on her wounded leg.

The 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when someone opened fire during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made as of Monday.

In the tense moments after Saturday's shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN, was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — "There's a baby?" She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021

