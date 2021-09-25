10 years after ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ cadets see progress

In its history, the military dismissed more than 100,000 servicemembers due to their sexual or gender identities.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Military academy students say that 10 years after the end of “don’t ask, don’t tell," there is wide acceptance of gays, lesbians and bisexuals, but that work remains.

There are occasional homophobic or ignorant comments, including online postings, which can be hurtful. Transgender students still face much resistance.

