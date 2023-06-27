Adults can begin growing marijuana at home in CT starting July 1

Each person can grow up to three mature plants, and three immature plants with a maximum of 12 in one household.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Starting July 1, adults 21 and older in Connecticut can grow their own marijuana at home.



"We pushed very hard for individuals to have the right to grow and not be reliant upon the producers that are licensed in our state," said Christina Capitan with CT Canna Warriors.

CT Canna Warriors is a grassroots advocacy organization. They said this part of Connecticut’s legalization of cannabis is an important one.

"What that means is that patients will have access to what they need. They will be able to grow the specific strains they need and the types that they want," Capitan said.

However, there are some rules and regulations around being able to grow at home.

Each person can grow up to three mature plants, and three immature plants with a maximum of 12 in one household.

"The cannabis plants must be kept indoors, in locked areas, secured from access from anyone other than the consumer or qualifying patient or caregiver," said Roderick Marriott, director of the Department of Consumer Protection’s drug control division.

DCP is encouraging people who do plan on growing to do so responsibly.

"Any time that you’re using cannabis you want to make sure that you keep it out of the reach of children. And obviously, we don’t want people to have their pets ingest it either, it can cause them to be ill as well," Marriott said.

Also. there may be more limitations depending on where you live.

"You have to be aware if you live in federal housing or apartment buildings. You have to be aware of some of the regulations within your cities and towns," Capitan said.

On the equity side, communities most impacted by the war on drugs saw people get arrested for growing marijuana at home and in a few days it will soon be legal.

The state has cleared thousands of low-level cannabis convictions but advocates said there is more work to do.

"We’re talking about people who have been arrested yes, but also people who have lost opportunities, who have had their families broken apart," Capitan said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.