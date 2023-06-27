Husband charged with murder of estranged wife in East Hartford

Wilkid Valcinord, 57, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Andra Valcinord.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have arrested the estranged husband in connection with the death of his wife on June 18.

On Tuesday, East Hartford Police arrested Wilkid Valcinord, 57, in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Andra Valcinord, 51. He was held on a bond of $2,500,000 for Murder in the 1st Degree.

Valcinord is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Manchester Superior Court.

On June 18, The East Hartford Police Department found Andra dead inside the home.

Police said the woman was a victim of "extreme physical violence," which caused her fatal injuries, including several stab wounds.

An anonymous neighbor whose wife called 911 said that in the early morning, she heard some real "frantic" screaming, which she thinks was her daughter-in-law. They said they ran over to help after hearing the screams and "saw a body lying there with blood everywhere and the house was trashed."

Police said the rapid DNA testing provided by the CT Division of Scientific Services was instrumental in this investigation.

East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom expressed gratitude to the entire investigative team. "This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim's family," said Chief Sansom. "We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice."

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

