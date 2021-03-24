City officials react to Kamala Harris's visit to New Haven

This will be the first time the Vice President visited the state since taking office.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit New Haven Friday.

This will be the first time the Vice President visited the state since taking office and comes just a few weeks after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona in Meriden.

Folks in New Haven were reacting to the news on Tuesday.

“I think the city could benefit a great deal and I think there is awareness here that people who need the support badly,” said Teri Chegwiden.

Mayor Justin Elicker also expressing things are coming together quickly as they prepare for the Vice Presidents' arrival.

“We are a struggling community in many different ways and COVID has made it much more challenging for us,” Mayor Elicker said. "The fact that the Vice President is coming here, in one of the many locations she’s going to, to celebrate the fact the federal government is able to provide communities like ours the support we need is just huge.”

FOX61 has learned the visit is part of the White House “Help is Here” Tour celebrating President Biden’s recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Vice President Harris is expected to be joined by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and highlight the Child Tax Credit.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and the City Counsel hosted a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday evening, discussing the federal aid to the capital city.

Mayor Bronin explaining three types of assistance one of which is intended for public schools. $92 million will directly go to the city of Hartford. The money needs to be spent over a 3.5-year span, by 2024.

The exact details for VP's arrival have not been released yet but more details are expected in the next few days.

