Connecticut Congress members react to Pelosi stepping down as Speaker

HARTFORD, Conn. — After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, Connecticut's U.S. Representatives are reacting.

Connecticut remains blue with its five U.S. House seats, but the overall control has been turned to the Republicans.

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) said Pelosi made history since day one, as she was the first woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House.

"Speaker Pelosi’s decision to step aside from the upcoming Leadership election is a moment of history that deserves our nation’s honor and respect," Courtney said.

He went on to share some of Pelosi's achievements in office, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicare prescription drug relief, and the G.I. Bill.

Rep. John Larson said he was "honored" to work with her on the House floor.

“Nancy Pelosi has been a historic leader of the House of Representatives,” said Larson. “Her unparalleled policy and political skills combined with her unbounded energy are only superseded by her grace, dignity and the humanitarian governance that is the hallmark of her leadership.

