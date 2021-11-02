CT lawmakers Governor Lamont's budget $46 million proposal

Although Republicans point out there will still be the introduction of new taxes -including a gas tax.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In Washington, President Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion-dollar covid-relief plan and part of that money will go to states which is why Governor Lamont said his budget proposal relies heavily on federal funds.

Governor Lamont proposed a $46 billion-dollar two-year budget Wednesday-- relying heavily on federal money and the rainy-day fund, as a result, there is not an increase in income tax or sales tax for residents.

Although Republicans point out there will still be the introduction of new taxes -including a gas tax.

“About 17 cents increase on gas that’s on the middle class and there is a truck tax that will increase the cost of good services and put a strain on our kitchen table economics and there's a tax on health premiums,” Senate Rep. Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly said.

Missing from the budget this time around, state-wide tolls but the governor included a new mileage-based tax on big trucks traveling on Connecticut's highways.

“The reason for that is because those trucks that drive through our state every single day on 95 and 84 are doing a lot of damage to our roads so it's only right, we ask them to pay and contribute for some of that money,” State Rep. Sean Scanlon, Chair finance committee.

The two main revenue drivers in the budget -- the introduction of sports betting and the legalization of marijuana --which many republicans don’t agree with.

“We really need to focus on whether or not it's a good social policy, I'm concerned because it appears in the budget, they’re doing this for the money,” Sen. Kelly said.

Locally, cities and towns will be receiving millions in municipal aid, but after weathering a pandemic for nearly a year some mayors said the state needs to do more.

“New Haven has an additional $11.5 million dollars and while we appreciate that it does not move the dial on our $66 million dollar deficit,” Elicker said.

About $100 million dollars in the budget will go to certain distressed municipalities. Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said it’s money he plans on fighting to receive for his city.

“While I'm happy Hamden is not a distressed municipality by definition, we have some financial challenges right now that are being put in that pool to receive additional dollars from that,” Leng said.

Enfield expected to receive $32 million aid the next fiscal year and Mayor Mike Ludwick said he’s ok with maintaining current funding while the state continues to battle a pandemic as well.

“Completely understand what the governor is trying to do, through a pandemic, as we are, the town of Enfield, managing, trying to take care of things, while understanding a lot of business and individuals have been hurt through this pandemic,” Leng said.