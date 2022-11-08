Interactive Map | Connecticut Election 2022 live results

This interactive map puts the results of today’s midterm election at your fingertips.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The polls are closed and the votes are in!

You can track the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Connecticut with this interactive map showing the latest up-to-date results from across the state.

Voters across the Nutmeg State will submit their ballots to determine who will represent them in state and federal government. They will elect the governor and lieutenant governor, one U.S. Senate seat, five Congressional district seats, state comptroller, state treasurer, attorney general, secretary of the state, and more.

Also on the ballot is a statewide measure asking voters to decide whether Connecticut should allow lawmakers to amend the state Constitution to allow for early voting in future elections.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. ET and the votes are being counted. This interactive map puts the results of today’s election at your fingertips.

Follow complete coverage of the midterm elections on FOX61, FOX61+ and FOX61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.