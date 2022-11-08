Connecticut Election 2022: Race for state comptroller

Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon is going head to head with Republican Mary Fay for the postion of Connecticut's comptroller.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two candidates are looking to fill the seat of Connecticut's comptroller.

The state comptroller handles the public accounting and financial services for the state. This includes administering benefits for employees and retirees. They develop accounting policy and oversight, as well as prepare financial reports at the state, federal, or local levels.

The state's former comptroller, Kevin Lembo, retired due to health reasons in December 2021, with Gov. Ned Lamont having Natalie Braswell fill the position in the interim.

Braswell is not on the ticket for this election. Instead, Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon, who is also representing the Independent and Working Families party, goes head to head with Republican Mary Fay.

Scanlon, who represents District 98 in Connecticut's state legislature wrote an opinion piece published by CTPost in April 2022. In it, he said that Connecticut "is truly turning a fiscal corner," citing "record savings and surpluses."

Fay, however, thinks differently.

Fay said she believed that "Connecticut deserves better" when it comes to the state's economy, taxes, jobs, public safety and financial future. She said she will bring fiscal responsibility, honest reporting and forecasting, and operational efficiencies to the table if elected.

Scanlon also said he aims to help residents by "putting money back in people's pockets," highlighting the gas tax holiday and child tax credit that was passed in this past legislative session.

To grow jobs, Scanlon said growing savings, paying down debt, and modernizing workforce training programs will give small and big businesses confidence about the future.

Fay is also a member of the West Hartford town council and has been a member of the council's Finance, Budget, and Administration Subcommittee.

Fay ran on the Republican ticket for the U.S. House CT District 1 election in 2020, won by Democrat incumbent John Larson.

---

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



