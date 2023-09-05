2023 Connecticut Municipal Primary Elections: What you need to know

Not every town will be holding municipal elections. Here's all the information you need ahead of primary day.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The primaries for the 2023 Connecticut Municipal Elections are on September 12, and here are all the things you need to know before heading to the ballot box.

To see the full 2023 election calendar for Connecticut, head here.

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

Races

There are primary races in 12 towns for Democrats and 14 towns for Republicans, covering mayoral positions, board of education, and other town council positions. You can see the sample ballots for these towns here on the Secretary of the State's website.

Democrat races:

Bloomfield

Bridgeport

Enfield

Hamden

Hartford

Middletown

New Haven

New London

North haven

Norwalk

Stamford

Stratford

Republican races:

Bethel

Bloomfield

Branford

Brookfield

Derby

Durham

Griswold

Killingworth

Marlborough

North Canaan

Putnam

Thompson

Waterbury

West Haven

When do polls open?

For elections or primaries in Connecticut, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If an elector is standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to cast a vote. Voting on referendum varies by town; check in with your town clerk for hours.

What to expect at the polls

When you arrive at your designated polling site, you may have to form a line to enter and cast your vote.

Once it's your turn, you will face a poll employee who will ask for your information, such as a form of ID, and verify your voting eligibility. You will receive a ballot and be prompted to a voting booth where you can vote in privacy.

You must be a registered Republican or Democrat to vote in Connecticut primaries.

Identification

Photo Identification is not required. If a poll worker requests that you present ID, but you do not have any, you can still cast your vote by signing an affidavit.

First-time voters must present a proper form of identification.

For many voters, identification must fit certain requirements to be considered a valid form of ID at the polls.

A name and address or a name and signature of a name and photograph would be considered valid forms of identification. This includes a credit card with your name and signature or any document with your name and address.

This may also include a utility bill or even a checkbook. Note that if your ID consists of a photo, it does not need your address.

Absentee

Connecticut's new absentee voting law does not go into effect until elections after January 1, 2024; therefore, the current rule still applies.

You may be eligible for an absentee ballot if you cannot attend your polling place on primary or election day.

By Connecticut law, you can only vote absentee if:

You’re an active member of the armed forces.

Are out of town for Election Day.

Have an illness that would prevent you from voting in person.

Religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day.

Performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day.

Have a disability that would prevent you from voting in person.

If you meet any one of these requirements, you can download an English or Spanish absentee ballot here.

Applications for absentee voting are made available 31 days before an election and 21 days before a primary, meaning the deadline is passed for this September 12 primary. However, it's a good reminder to mark the dates before the 2024 elections.

Ballots that are mailed must be received by the municipal clerk no later than the close of polls on election or primary day or returned in person to the clerk by the day before an election or primary.

You can also download emergency absentee ballots within six days of an election.

To check if your absentee ballot was received, head here.

Additional Information

If you're a voter and in the military and overseas, head here for more information on absentee ballots.

Head here to find your local town clerk, registrar of voters, and elected officials.





