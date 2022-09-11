George Logan announces concession to Rep. Jahana Hayes in close District 5 race

Logan said he and his team had concerns over the counting and reporting of votes but that they had no legal recourse to force a recount.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Republican George Logan has officially conceded to Rep. Jahana Hayes in the highly-contested race for Connecticut's District 5 seat in the U.S. House.

The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday morning, two days after the election.

In the press conference, Logan said he and his team had concerns with some issues regarding counting and reporting of the votes, but also said that despite that, there was no legal recourse for a recount.

On Wednesday night, The Associated Press declared Rep. Jahana Hayes the winner of the tight race.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said in a statement Wednesday night that Hayes had a margin of victory of 1,842 votes over Logan.

“For four years, I have delivered for this community, and I was proud to run on my record of helping the people in every part of this district,” she said. “This was a hard-fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be – not national Super PACs.”

She continued: “The Fifth District is my home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives.”

Hayes later held a press conference and said that this race was different than all her others.

"This was different from my other races, this wasn't me against my opponent, this wasn't a race between two people fighting to represent this district, this was a race against national Super-PACs," said Hayes.

