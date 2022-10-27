Mike Pompeo endorses GOP candidate for Connecticut's US Senate seat

Levy is the Republican candidate vying for incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal's seat in the U.S. Senate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State that served in the Trump administration, has announced his endorsement for Connecticut U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy.

Levy is the Republican candidate vying for incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal's seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Leora Levy’s story is the American Dream, and she believes in the promise of our great nation," Pompeo said in a statement to Levy's campaign.

In his statement, Pompeo went on to say he believes failed policies from Democrats are ruining the American Dream.

"I know that Leora will fight against the democrat's socialist policies that have overtaken our democracy and will stand firm with America’s values. I am excited to offer my endorsement of Leora Levy for the U.S. Senate, and I encourage Connecticut voters to support her at the polls on November 8," Pompeo said.

“Mike Pompeo represented our country on the world stage with strength and dignity while serving as U.S. Secretary of State," said Levy said in a statement. "I am honored to receive his endorsement. I look forward to reinforcing the relationships he built abroad and adhering to President Regan's vision of peace through strength, while promoting American interests, especially energy independence.”

Pompeo was interviewed last July by the panel investigating Jan. 6 riots, where he testified that he believed once the Electoral College certified the vote, that was the end of the process for contesting the election.

“We should all comply with the law at all times, to the best of our ability — every one of us,” Pompeo said in his testimony.

Levy was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

