State launches online portal for absentee ballot applications

Republican legislative leaders are pushing back, calling the new system "dangerous" and "ill-timed."

HARTFORD, Conn. — With just a driver’s license, voters in Connecticut can now request an absentee ballot online.

This week, the Secretary of the State’s office launched the new web portal, but it's already receiving backlash, with some calling the system “dangerous.”

State officials said their hope with the online portal is to increase voter participation and make it easier for residents to vote, but legislative minority leaders said they have major concerns, claiming this will inject chaos into the election system just weeks before the November election.

“This is another way to put the power in the hands of the voters to make sure that they have the right to vote,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates.

While the state does not have no-excuse absentee ballot voting, the legislature did expand eligibility this past session to include those unable to go to their polling place due to sickness, a disability or being out of town.

Those falling within the qualifications can now apply for their absentee ballot via the online portal.

“It's about access and security and that's where I think that this system is really taking both things into account, and making sure that everybody feels comfortable moving forward,” Bates said.

Republican legislators are raising concerns, saying this launch is ill-timed, less than a month before the November election. Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora sent a letter to the secretary’s office Tuesday, asking for a meeting or public hearing immediately.

“It's sort of a Jack in the Box surprise type of process, which is no way to handle election laws,” Candelora said.

He said while he does support the concept of moving to an online system, he wishes it was rolled out earlier. He said his biggest concern is fraud.

“We're going to be faced with reacting to it after the fact,” Candelora continued. “I think it's going to mislead voters and disenfranchise them if they try to get them.”

The state argues they have multiple security checks in place and are prepared. When asked about legislators’ concerns, Bates said he welcomes any questions.

“A lot of thought and a lot of work went into this and we're ready,” he added. “I have every confidence that you know, 2022 is going to be a good year too.”

State officials said absentee ballots can be requested up until the day before the election, but said it will take a few days to process the online applications.

Ballots then need to be mailed to voters, so if voters are requesting an absentee ballot close to the election, the state recommends requesting one in person with a town clerk.

There’s still no word if minority leadership will get their requested meeting.

