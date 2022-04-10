Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas talks early voting in Connecticut

“Whether you want to polls to open at 5 a.m. or a couple of days in advance, you need to vote yes so we can do that,” Thomas said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democrat Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas gathered with state legislators Tuesday morning to talk early voting in Connecticut.

Connecticut voters will decide this November if they want the option of voting in person before Election Day. That question will come in the form of a referendum on this year’s ballot.

Thomas campaigned for early voting, encouraging residents to vote “yes” on the “Connecticut Allow for Early Voting Amendment.”

She said this will protect voting rights in the state and make it easier and more accessible for people to vote.

Thomas calls this a bipartisan issue, but Tuesday, she and her colleagues threw jabs at her opponent and the state Republican party.

“These expansions are just about allowing more people to participate in our democracy,” said Sen. Mae Flexer, (D-Brooklyn). “That's what early voting will do.”

If passed, this amendment would change the Connecticut constitution to allow the state legislature to pass laws to provide for early in-person voting, meaning a voter does not have to provide an excuse for being unable to vote on Election Day.

“Whether you want to polls to open at 5 a.m. or a couple of days in advance, you need to vote 'yes' so we can do that,” Thomas said.

Connecticut is one of only four states without early voting and residents previously voted against the question in 2014, but Thomas says now the state is ready.

“Policy is only one side of the equation and change, actual change I believe, is only possible with the active civic participation of all of us,” Thomas continued.

Tuesday’s conversation pivoted to the race for Secretary of the State–Democrat legislators attacked Thomas’ challenger Republican Dominic Rapini.

“That guy should not get anywhere near the office of Secretary of the State,” said Sen. Matt Lesser (D-Cromwell).

“The idea that someone who has pushed for this much mistrust in our election system could shortly be in charge of our election system is simply terrifying,” Flexer added.

The Connecticut GOP did not respond to FOX61's request for comment.

